Here's a Really Good Reason -- and a Really Bad Reason -- to Sell a Stock Today

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
What Happens to Your Debt if You Die Without Life Insurance?
Life insurance can provide money to repay creditors -- but what happens if there is no policy in place?
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper

The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
Suze Orman Has This One Warning for Home Sellers
You don't want to ignore what she has to say.
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going
Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here's where they're going

The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
If You Invested $10,000 in Mastercard in 2009, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Mastercard shows how compound returns can turn a small investment into big sums of money.
The nation's largest homebuilder says more buyers are cancelling deals amid growing real-estate market pessimism
The nation's largest homebuilder said 24% of its contracts fell through in its recent quarter. Homebuyers have been pulling back in the face of higher mortgage rates and market uncertainty. To counter the slowdown, homebuilders are offering more incentives and reducing their production.
3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts
Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See
This simple chart explains the most important principles for retirement planning.
Suze Orman Says to Take These 4 Steps Before Buying a Home With a Low Down Payment
Don't let a low down payment hurt your overall financial picture.
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These tried-and-true stocks offer mammoth competitive advantages that are unlikely to go away.
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now

The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace.
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?

Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
