Value of Banks company First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH:NMQ) based in Mattoon rose 145.4% on July 29

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Florida woman says Equifax error cost her hundreds in higher car loan
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Equifax days after the company confirmed a technical glitch miscalculated credit scores for some 300,000 consumers. Nydia Jenkins, of Jacksonville, Fla., alleges in the suit that Equifax's error lowered her credit score and cost her an extra $150 per month on her car loan.
