Forever chemicals: They're in your drinking water and likely your food. Read the Tribune investigation

spotonillinois.com
Related
spotonillinois.com
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
Illinois Newsroom - NEWTON - Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff's department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops.... ★...
spotonillinois.com
What a recession would mean for Illinois
BELLEVILLE - The estate of a woman who died while a resident of St. Paul's Senior Community is suing the long-term care facility, alleging she received inadequate care. Yvonne Roby, as independent administrator of the estate of Ernestine Fenderson, deceased, filed the complaint in the St. Clair...
spotonillinois.com
Governor Pritzker Kicks Off Back To School Tax Holiday August 5 -- August 14
Tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million Governor Pritzker joined lawmakers and stakeholders to encourage Illinois families to take advantage of the State's Back to School tax holiday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The 10-day sales tax holiday - the first for Illinois...
spotonillinois.com
Aug. 2: Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ) shares fall
The value in Banks stocks fell 2.4 percent on Aug. 2 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ), sitting 368.2 percent higher to sell at $17.45. Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Barickman: 'Expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits are being extended'
The value in Banks stocks fell 2.4 percent on Aug. 2 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ), sitting 368.2 percent higher to sell at $17.45. Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,...
spotonillinois.com
Lexi Ellis junior tennis player earns 30 playing Girls' 18 singles by week ending July 22
Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) is urging Illinoisans to elect people who will protect the Constitution. "Our rights are more under attack today than at any time during our generation," he wrote on Facebook. "We must elect leaders committed to protecting and preserving our constitutional... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Comments / 0