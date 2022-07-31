ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

18 Year-Old Shot To Death In Western Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Police: 8-year-old girl shot Wednesday night in Towson has died

TOWSON, Md. — A girl shot Wednesday night in Towson died overnight, Baltimore County police said. Police said they were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where an 8-year-old girl was critically injured in the basement. Circumstances surrounding the shooting...
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man shot near busy intersection in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were sent to a location near the intersection of  W. Baltimore Street and N. Hilton Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was unresponsive at the time that they found him, so one of the officers performed lifesaving measures on him, police said.Medics who arrived at the crime scene continued those lifesaving measures as they transported the man to a local hospital, according to authoritiesHis condition remains unknown, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Shot Spotter#Medics#Violent Crime#The Police Department
foxbaltimore.com

Creator of 'no shoot zones', injured by gunfire, walks out of hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man who created "no shoot zones" was shot this morning and walked out of the hospital this evening apparently without being discharged. The director of No Shoot Zone, Tyree Moorehead, was shot three times this morning on the block of 600 block of North Luzerne Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WALDORF, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy