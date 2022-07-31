Riverhounds Defeat FC Tulsa

William “Bill” G. Kingan, 95, of Butler passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Butler on May 14, 1927 to the late Roy and Ethel Kingan. William served his country Honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Armco and retired after over 40 years. William was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church and the WIT Club. He enjoyed traveling, tinkering, and softball. William was known to be hardworking, loyal, honest, and most of all a good husband and father. He was loved and will be forever missed. William was the father of Barbara (Michael) King, Nancy (William) Thompson, and William (Mary) Kingan; brother of Darrell (Eleanor) Kingan; and step-father of Barbie Cupelli, Amy Corey, and Tim Hankey. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his first wife Jean Kingan, second wife Marjorie Kingan, and an infant. Family and friends received on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the Summit Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO