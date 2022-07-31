Riverhounds Defeat FC Tulsa

butlerradio.com
Butler golfer Scott among field at Jr PGA Golf championships in Chicago
The 2022 Jr. PGA Championships are being played this week in at the Cog Hill Golf and Country Club near Chicago in Illinois. Butler’s Paige Scott is part of the girls field. She did not finish her second round due to weather on Wednesday. A Pennsylvania golfer is tied...
College Football America lists the Rock at #21 preseason
The Slippery Rock University football team is ranked 21st in the College Football America pre-season poll. The Rock will begin preparations for their season when they report to camp this Sunday. The team enters the season, which begins Labor Day weekend, seeking their fourth straight PSAC-West Division title and fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Mark Russell Thomas
Mark Russell Thomas, 60, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, August 1st in Pittsburgh after a short illness. Born on November 7, 1961, in Pensacola, FL to Russell & Joan (Macefe) Thomas. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Butler Area High School. He proudly served in the Army from 1979-1985. At...
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Schaffner-Wolcott
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Schaffner-Wolcott went to be with her savior Monday, August 1, 2022 after a year long illness. Peggy was born January 20, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA and was raised in Butler, PA by her mother, Alice Margaret Schaffner and her father, Paul Thomson Wolcott. The Schaffners are a well-known family in Butler, having first settled there in the 1800’s. Peggy worked for Bell Telephone (AT&T) since graduating high school in 1952 until her early retirement in 1989. She moved to Las Vegas in the early 1990’s where she remained until her death at Pacifica’s Legacy Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, NV.
James T. Roush
James T. Roush, 75, of West Sunbury, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Raymond C. and Lola (Mansfield) Roush. James worked as an Asbestos Worker and was a member of Insulators Local #2....
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
Gas Drops A Few Cents
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $4.52 per gallon.
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
William “Bill” G. Kingan
William “Bill” G. Kingan, 95, of Butler passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Butler on May 14, 1927 to the late Roy and Ethel Kingan. William served his country Honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Armco and retired after over 40 years. William was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church and the WIT Club. He enjoyed traveling, tinkering, and softball. William was known to be hardworking, loyal, honest, and most of all a good husband and father. He was loved and will be forever missed. William was the father of Barbara (Michael) King, Nancy (William) Thompson, and William (Mary) Kingan; brother of Darrell (Eleanor) Kingan; and step-father of Barbie Cupelli, Amy Corey, and Tim Hankey. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his first wife Jean Kingan, second wife Marjorie Kingan, and an infant. Family and friends received on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the Summit Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church.
