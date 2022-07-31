Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois

butlerradio.com
Lottery Sees 2nd Best Year In Its History
It’s been a good year for the Pennsylvania Lottery. PA Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko says this fiscal year has resulted in its second best sales and profits in the Lottery’s 50-year history. The profit generated was nearly $1.2 billion. This is the 11th consecutive year the Lottery...
Helping Kentucky
If you have seen the pictures of the flooding that has occurred in Kentucky after last weeks storms, then you know the damage that has been done. The National Weather says the St. Louis metro hasn’t seen that kind of rainfall since 1874. If you would like to help...
