Last day for the public to provide feedback to MoDOT for I-70 in Boone County

Motorists commuting to Jefferson City from Columbia can expect two weeks of delays starting August 16
Motorists using Highway 63 to get into Jefferson City from Columbia will experience delays in the upcoming weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 16, the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound Highway 54 will be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers will be detoured east onto 54 toward Holts Summit where they’ll use the Summit Drive intersection to turn around and head back toward Jefferson City. Message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the closure and detour.
Medical emergency causes crash near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A medical emergency caused a crash near the Missouri River Bridge construction site. The driver, Benjamin Hall, 53, of Libby, Montana was driving westbound on I-70 when the medical emergency occurred causing a 2000 Ford F350 to travel off the side of the road and hit a rock bluff.
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders.
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election.
ELECTION UPDATES: Race remains tight in Columbia’s Third Ward
The second run of the race for Third Ward on the Columbia City Council remained tight Tuesday with two-thirds of precincts reporting. Incumbent Karl Skala had 816 votes to 838 for challenger Roy Lovelady. The two tied on the April ballot, and Tuesday's special election was meant to settle the race.
ELECTION UPDATES: Presiding commissioner retains seat in Callaway County
Callaway County's presiding commissioner fended off a challenge from within his own party Tuesday. Gary Jungermann narrowly defeated Dustin Craighead in the Republican primary. No other parties fielded candidates for Callaway County presiding commissioner. In the highest-profile race on the ballot, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt dominated Callaway County's Republican...
Como Smoke and Fire working on second restaurant location in Columbia
A popular barbecue restaurant plans to open its second Columbia location in October. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Como Smoke and Fire began the demolition process of the old Buckingham’s near Andy’s Frozen Custard in July. Buckingham’s sold to Como Smoke and Fire in April,...
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted
ELECTION UPDATES: Boone County turnout percentage hits double digits
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election.
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
Newcomer Roy Lovelady wins Third Ward Columbia City Council seat over incumbent Karl Skala
Roy Lovelady, the 38-year-old co-founder of a non-profit and small business owner, has won the Third Ward seat for Columbia's city council over incumbent Karl Skala in a historic special election.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by Tuesday’s election results?
Eric Schmitt took the closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will take on Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine in November. In the Fourth Congressional District, Mark Alford won the Republican primary.
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
