Report: VFB Stuttgart And RB Salzburg Forwards Under Consideration At Manchester United

Manchester United are considering moves for VFB Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko amidst uncertainty over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, claims a report.

Erik ten Hag wants to boost his forward line at his new club this summer with addition of a forward or two in the ongoing summer transfer window regardless of the future of star player Cristiano Ronaldo and the problematic pursuit of £80m rated Ajax winger Antony.

The Dutch manager recently stressed about signing the 'right' players so that he can have more options at his disposal in a long season, to help his side prevail during the latter stages of the season.

According to The Daily Mail , the 13-times Premier League champions are looking at Sasa Kalajdzic and Benjamin Sesko to add to the team's attacking department.

As per the report, the Bundesliga side's forward is available for around £17 million, whereas Salzburg's Slovenian forward will cost around £55 million this summer.

Both the forwards joined their respective clubs in 2019, and has since then developed well, attracting the attention of leading clubs across Europe in the process with their performances.

United will certainly be strengthened with the addition of either of the strikers ahead of the new season which starts next week, on Sunday, 7th August, in their Premier League opening match against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

