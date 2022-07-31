Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float

www.fox43.com
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
theburgnews.com
I Scream, You Scream: Free ice cream social in Harrisburg to benefit local Salvation Army
On Thursday, eating free ice cream will raise money for a local nonprofit. Hershey’s Ice Cream is sponsoring The 10,000 Scoops Challenge in Riverfront Park on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. With each scoop of ice cream served, event co-host, Moose Track’s, will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg Capital City Region.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Willow Valley Communities
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — August 2’s hometown heroes stepped up for students in need. Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster donated 1,100 pairs of brand new sneakers and socks for children who are facing adversity across the Lancaster area. Most of the donations arrived at the Carter and McRae...
The 10,000 Scoop Challenge makes for delicious philanthropy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious. Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.
‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County
Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
susquehannastyle.com
2022 Best of Lancaster Recap
Thank you to all who came out to help celebrate this year’s Best of Lancaster winners. A special thanks to Bluestone Estate for hosting us as well as all of our other sponsors for helping make the night a success!. Check out our photos below!. Style Scene.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
Restored Sears kit home in Cumberland County with 2-story addition, pool for $630K: Cool Spaces
Built in 1918, this bungalow-style home is a unique and rare example of American architectural history. Over a century ago, Daniel A. Donovan and his wife Mary built the home where they would raise their daughter.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7
LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
Community comes out to support children with rare diseases at SLK Summer Bash
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Community members participated in a summer bash to raise money for families of children with rare and terminal illnesses on Saturday. The Sean Louis Kisielnicki Foundation (SLK) hosted a fundraiser on July 30 to support their continuing efforts to provide services and assistance to these people.
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to interact with communities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From Harrisburg to York, communities were out and about on Tuesday for National Night Out, along with the men and women in uniform who protect them every day. “This is an opportunity for something positive, not just the same old thing, social media," said Captain Milo...
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
