Mount Joy, PA

Community comes out to support children with rare diseases at SLK Summer Bash

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox43.com

FOX 43

The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge makes for delicious philanthropy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious. Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award

A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
NEW FREEDOM, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Sleep tips for children with ADHD | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Getting back to a normal sleep schedule at the start of the school year can be tough for anyone, but it's especially difficult for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, kids with ADHD who don't get...
iheart.com

National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening

>National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Area and regional police will be getting together with residents Tuesday night. The time in the community is celebrated as National Night Out to bring police and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania for the annual event that's typically held the first Tuesday in August.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Hispanic Festival founded in 1983 returns to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A church in Lancaster hosted their annual four-day festival celebrating Latin and Hispanic heritage this week. San Juan Bautista Church has put on the Hispanic Festival for the last 39 years. It is their biggest fundraiser. "A feast? Did you say a party? We're all in....
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate

(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7

LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
LANCASTER, PA
