Community comes out to support children with rare diseases at SLK Summer Bash

theburgnews.com
I Scream, You Scream: Free ice cream social in Harrisburg to benefit local Salvation Army
On Thursday, eating free ice cream will raise money for a local nonprofit. Hershey’s Ice Cream is sponsoring The 10,000 Scoops Challenge in Riverfront Park on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. With each scoop of ice cream served, event co-host, Moose Track’s, will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg Capital City Region.
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
National Night Out gives law enforcement the opportunity to interact with communities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — From Harrisburg to York, communities were out and about on Tuesday for National Night Out, along with the men and women in uniform who protect them every day. “This is an opportunity for something positive, not just the same old thing, social media," said Captain Milo...
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
The 10,000 Scoop Challenge makes for delicious philanthropy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious. Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Sleep tips for children with ADHD | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Getting back to a normal sleep schedule at the start of the school year can be tough for anyone, but it's especially difficult for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, kids with ADHD who don't get...
iheart.com
National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening
>National Night Out Events Planned for Tuesday Evening. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Area and regional police will be getting together with residents Tuesday night. The time in the community is celebrated as National Night Out to bring police and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania for the annual event that's typically held the first Tuesday in August.
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
lebtown.com
At just 12 years old, pop star and fair veteran Addi Grace has big dreams ahead
Addi Grace has loved music since she was in the womb. “When I was in my mom’s stomach, they would play music, and I would kick,” the 12-year-old performer explained. “Ever since I was little, I was always dancing or singing somehow.”. Now, Grace is an accomplished...
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Hispanic Festival founded in 1983 returns to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A church in Lancaster hosted their annual four-day festival celebrating Latin and Hispanic heritage this week. San Juan Bautista Church has put on the Hispanic Festival for the last 39 years. It is their biggest fundraiser. "A feast? Did you say a party? We're all in....
abc27.com
Two milestone birthdays celebrated in Midstate
(WHTM) — Some people who live in the Midstate celebrated some big milestones on Sunday!. First, Ms. Veronica Buchanan turned 104 years old on Sunday. her family and friends had a party for her at the Middletown Home to celebrate. Ms. Buchanan said staying positive helped her live a...
Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7
LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
Restored Sears kit home in Cumberland County with 2-story addition, pool for $630K: Cool Spaces
Built in 1918, this bungalow-style home is a unique and rare example of American architectural history. Over a century ago, Daniel A. Donovan and his wife Mary built the home where they would raise their daughter.
