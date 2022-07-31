Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire

www.kjan.com
News Channel Nebraska
Red Cross responds to Auburn apartment fire
AUBURN – The American Red Cross responded to a Westbury Heights apartment fire early this morning that has displaced 21 residents. Auburn and Johnson fire crews were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. to the 14th Street apartment. A resident living next door to the apartment fire said he helped with...
KETV.com
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
kmaland.com
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
kjan.com
Red Oak Police report for 8/2/22
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one arrest and one non-injury accident occurred, Monday. Officers arrested 51-year-old Sally Mae Petersen, of Red Oak, for Breach of Peace (a simple misdemeanor). Petersen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a woman who told Police she had too much to drink, was involved in an accident Monday evening.
An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark
OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
kjan.com
Creston Police report, 8/4/22
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe, of Creston, was arrested at around 12:30-a.m. at Howard and Grand. He was charged with OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Hightshoe was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
kjan.com
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
kjan.com
Temporary closure of Iowa 37 at the BNSF Railway crossing at Earling begins on Monday, Aug. 8
ATLANTIC, Iowa – Aug. 4, 2022 – A joint Iowa DOT/ BNSF Railway project to reconstruct the at-grade rail crossing on Iowa 37 on the east side of Earling will close the road starting Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 maintenance office.
kjan.com
Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements
Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates dog deaths
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said they were made aware on Tuesday (Aug. 2nd), of an incident of animal abuse, cruelty and killing, involving two dogs in the rural Cumberland area. The two dogs had been missing since July 27th, 2022 and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. Their rear legs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
kjan.com
Temporary closure of north- and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 (exit 86) near Menlo begins Tuesday, Aug. 9
CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, until Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report, 8/4/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate arrests took place Wednesday. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 43-year-old Dustin Riley Dumler, of Shenandoah, was taken into custody at the Page County Iowa Jail, on a valid Page County warrant for Theft in the 5th degree. Dumler later posted the $300 bond and was released.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
kjan.com
Harlan Police report, 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports three arrests:. On Sunday, 19-year-old Trent James Ring, of Minden, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, & public intoxication. Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Dakota Weelborg, of Harlan, on Saturday, for Violation of a No Contact...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
kmaland.com
Rock Port man injured in weekend wreck
(Rock Port) -- A Rock Port man was taken to the hospital following a wreck early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on Burke Road just east of Rock Port. The patrol says 21-year-old Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound. Authorities say the vehicle came to a sharp curve, crossed the center line, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued westbound, crossed a field and collided with an embankment.
iheart.com
M.U.D. asks customers to water on alternative days
(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Utilities District is asking customers to conserve water during this week's extreme heat by altering their watering schedules. M.U.D. says while there is enough water supply from the District’s three water plants to provide reliable service, however the utility is seeing near record-level hourly demands when lawn watering occurs in the early morning hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The utility says system-wide, the water demand has been about 1 million gallons in a four-minute period.
kjan.com
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced on a drug charge Wednesday (Aug. 3rd) in Council Bluffs District Court. A judge ordered 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna to serve eight-years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In March...
