Hispanic Festival founded in 1983 returns to Lancaster

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tellus 3City Fest comes to Lancaster Aug. 5 to 7
LANCASTER, Pa. — This weekend, Tellus 3City Fest returns to Lancaster for the first time in three years. The three-day music festival showcasing over 50 local acts will feature bands like The Ocean Blue, The Scouts, The Nancy Reagans, Tiger & Thieves, and Witch Weather. Bill Speakman, music and...
lebtown.com
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers
Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
theburgnews.com
I Scream, You Scream: Free ice cream social in Harrisburg to benefit local Salvation Army
On Thursday, eating free ice cream will raise money for a local nonprofit. Hershey’s Ice Cream is sponsoring The 10,000 Scoops Challenge in Riverfront Park on Aug. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. With each scoop of ice cream served, event co-host, Moose Track’s, will donate $1 to the Salvation Army of Harrisburg Capital City Region.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Willow Valley Communities
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — August 2’s hometown heroes stepped up for students in need. Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster donated 1,100 pairs of brand new sneakers and socks for children who are facing adversity across the Lancaster area. Most of the donations arrived at the Carter and McRae...
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County
Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
The 10,000 Scoop Challenge makes for delicious philanthropy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is making philanthropy a little more delicious. Moose Tracks is a well-known ice cream flavor, consisting of vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and layers of chocolate fudge. The flavor is licensed to the Moose Track brand, which works with dairy partners to make and distribute the ice cream.
Hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg killed beloved musician who once opened for Earth, Wind & Fire
Carl Banks was happy to be spending an evening out with his longtime friend Tyrone Thompson last month, attending a poker night at a social club in Harrisburg. Thompson, 67, hadn’t been going out much lately because he was battling cancer. But since he overcame that obstacle, and was feeling better, he was getting back into his normal activities.
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Someone hit a major Powerball jackpot at a Lancaster County retailer. The winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3 at a Turkey Hill, located on 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $100,000 dollars. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66 and the red Powerball 11, to win the money.
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday was day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because...
lebtown.com
At just 12 years old, pop star and fair veteran Addi Grace has big dreams ahead
Addi Grace has loved music since she was in the womb. “When I was in my mom’s stomach, they would play music, and I would kick,” the 12-year-old performer explained. “Ever since I was little, I was always dancing or singing somehow.”. Now, Grace is an accomplished...
