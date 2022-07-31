INTOXICATED DRIVER BOOKED INTO THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL AFTER 40-MILE PURSUIT AND CRASH

www.mocomotive.com
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
GRANGERLAND POLICE SCENE
Montgomery County Deputies are on the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on FM 3083 in Grangerland. No threat to the Community. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grangerland-police-scene/
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD
Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information about UTV Thefts in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured above). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery…
2 teenage boys hospitalized after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, sheriff says
Pct. 4 deputies were called to the Windrose West neighborhood for a shooting and found two males, possibly 15 and 17 years old, with gunshot wounds. Two teenage boys are in the hospital after they were both shot in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide attempt in the Spring area.
NAVASOTA POLICE MAKE DRUG BUST ON SATURDAY NIGHT
A Navasota man was taken into custody on Saturday night after a drug related arrest. Navasota Police reported that officers were patrolling around 8:15pm, when they discovered a vehicle with several equipment violations. Police stopped the driver, 45-year-old Kenneth Wilkerson of Navasota, in the 300 block of Blackshear Street. During...
20-year-old murder victim's final moments spent preparing meals for homeless, HPD says
Investigators believe residents at the apartment complex where the nonprofit worker was killed nearly three months ago may help point out his killer.
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
Suspects connected to large catalytic converter theft ring bust appear in court
Court documents reveal that social media was a big factor in taking down the ring after two suspects posted a photo of them holding "wads of cash" and the stolen converters.
News Release from Pearland Police Department
Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
