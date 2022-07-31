ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Body in Porter

PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
PORTER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD

Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KFDM-TV

Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Transformer Explosion at Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle Leaving 100 Homes Without Power

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:07 a.m. The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle in The Village of Cochran's Crossing on a reported explosion. As E-102 was responding several more 911 callers reported that an electrical transformer had exploded and started a fire in a back yard. E-102 arrived and reported that the fire had extended to several fences and was burning in three yards. E-101, Truck 108 and Bat 102 were added to the call. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes and prevent it from damaging any homes. Approx. 100 homes lost power. Entergy is working to restore service. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY BURN BAN CONTINUES

We have gotten several emails today asking about the Burn Ban . Evidently someone found on our site from years ago where it was lifted and shared it today. WE REMAIN IN A BURN BAN. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-burn-ban-continues/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
pearland.com

News Release from Pearland Police Department

Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
PEARLAND, TX
12NewsNow

SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops

Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Montgomery County commissioners decided not to immediately approve position requests for almost all of the five precinct constables at…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

