WARNING-HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES- MCSO AND SHENANDOAH DO NOT TAKE LIGHTLY TO BIG BOX STORE THEFTS

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force Make Arrest in Theft Investigation
MANGOLIA, TX -- On August 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) was notified that Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with an owner who tracked his stolen trailer to the 9000 block of Carraway Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies and Detectives obtained access...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
PARTIALLY BURIED BODY FOUND NEAR KINGWOOD
Just before dark Tuesday, a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road. He came up on the body of a male who was partially buried in one of the sand dunes and was deceased. He went back home and notified his father who called Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies who in turn notified Montgomery County Homicide Detectives. Detectives spent the next few hours looking for clues as to what led to the man’s death who may have been there up to a week. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn was notified of an inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors recovered the body which was close to a mile off the roadway. He was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information about UTV Thefts in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured above). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery…
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Transformer Explosion at Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle Leaving 100 Homes Without Power
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- At 8:07 a.m. The Woodlands Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Quiet Oak Drive and Quiet Oak Circle in The Village of Cochran's Crossing on a reported explosion. As E-102 was responding several more 911 callers reported that an electrical transformer had exploded and started a fire in a back yard. E-102 arrived and reported that the fire had extended to several fences and was burning in three yards. E-101, Truck 108 and Bat 102 were added to the call. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 10 minutes and prevent it from damaging any homes. Approx. 100 homes lost power. Entergy is working to restore service. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
$12M Stash of Stolen Catalytic Converters Found in Texas With Stolen Guns and a Stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Millions of dollars worth of stolen catalytic converters were discovered in Texas man's house. The post $12M Stash of Stolen Catalytic Converters Found in Texas With Stolen Guns and a Stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY BURN BAN CONTINUES
We have gotten several emails today asking about the Burn Ban . Evidently someone found on our site from years ago where it was lifted and shared it today. WE REMAIN IN A BURN BAN. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-burn-ban-continues/
News Release from Pearland Police Department
Pearland, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:57 P.M. Pearland Officers responded to the area of Blakely Grove Lane and Laurel Leaf Lane in reference to a report of gunshots fired in the area. After speaking to witnesses and checking the area, a male was located inside a residence in the 1400 Block of Blakely Grove Lane and was confirmed deceased. This is an active investigation, and the Pearland Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Pearland Crime Tip Line at 281-997-4211 or email [email protected] Based on their investigation, there is no known threat to the Pearland community.
