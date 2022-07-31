DCI Investigates Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting

www.kjan.com
UPDATE: Autopsies confirm cause of Maquoketa Caves State Park deaths
ANKENY, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, today (Thursday), released information on the cause of death for three Cedar Falls residents who were staying at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground on July 22nd. On that date, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Division of Criminal Investigation were notified of a triple homicide at the campground. Officers located three deceased victims, as well as the body of a man investigators believe was responsible for their deaths. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has determined the cause and manner of death of all four people.
Cedar Falls gathering to honor family members killed last month at Maquoketa park
(Radio Iowa) – Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month gathered in a Cedar Falls park last (Tuesday) night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green says the celebration of life service wasn’t just for those in attendance, but for the Schmidt’s nine-year-old son who survived the attack. “This is for Arlo,” Green said. “…I want you to know how much your community loves you.”
Employees of Cedar Rapids company go on strike
(Radio Iowa) – The 127 employees of a grain processing plant in Cedar Rapids are now on strike. Ingredion Incorporated has been in negotiations since June with its union on a four-year contract. The existing contract ended Monday morning and union members voted to strike. The local union president was on the picket line and says they’re prepared to go as long as it takes to get a contract his members can agree to. “We’re far apart right now. I’m hoping soon that they’ll come back to the table. I don’t look for it this week but I hoping next week that they contact (me), and my committee and I can come back to the table and start negotiating again,” he says.
Manchester hit with flash flooding, tree damage from Wednesday storm
(Radio Iowa) – Many Manchester residents are dealing with storm damage after nearly two inches of rain caused flash flooding and wind gusts of up to 58 miles an hour hit the city at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says the north end of Manchester seemed to be hit hardest. “We sustained tree damage, had some power outages,” she says. “We had one report of a livestock building being flipped over and then two houses damaged by falling trees.” Bieber says utility crews were able to remove tree limbs from power lines and restore electric service quickly.
