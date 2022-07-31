forums.digitalspy.com
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
Batgirl film binned.
Warner Bros have confirmed the Batgirl film has been scrapped, despite them spending $70-100 million on it already. WB has new management from when it was green lit and apparently the film was bad. Really bad. Crazy that they announce the cancellation of The Flash TV show (and effectively the...
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
Why are some DVD boxsets shaped as if they were videos?
And as result hard to close? I've noticed this mainly with TV shows (especially the DVD releases of shows that were on ITV or Channel 4) and not films. Its also with DVDs that are over 12-13 discs as well. My Father Ted, Misfits, Auf Wiedersehen Pet and Shameless (only for the individual series, not the main complete collection boxset itself) are like this.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
2022 Post-Villa Islander Watch
Thought it would be good to have a thread to keep track of any interesting goings-on now they're all doing now out of the villa. Particularly in terms of monitoring the most interesting question of all - how long will any of them stay together? I never follow any of them on social media during the show itself, but I think it's more interesting seeing what they get up to in the immediate aftermath.
Paper Girls' LGBTQ+ story succeeds where Stranger Things fails
Paper Girls and Stranger Things were always bound to be compared. It's only natural. Two sci-fi fantasies about a bunch of '80s kids placed in grave, sci-fi/supernatural predicaments. It's pretty difficult to ignore the similarities. While they may share a similar overarching scope their internal structures are different enough for...
Dwayne Johnson explains surprise credit scene cameo in new DC movie
DC's League of Super-Pets spoilers follow. DC's League of Super-Pets may be an animated comedy rather than a live-action serious affair. But it's still a superhero movie, which means that it's almost contractually obliged to feature extra scenes once the credits start rolling. In the bonus scene, Superman and his...
Vote to SAVE or EVICT?
The live shows are eviction nights, not salvation nights. The crowds chant "Get X out" not "Keep Y in". Probably it should be vote to evict but I prefer vote to save. It tends to keep the big characters safe and get the boring ones out. Probably it should be...
Who are these really rubbish signings???
Honestly, I am shocked and appalled. Why did the BBC get these really rubbish signings. I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF THEM!! THESE ARENT CELEBRITIES!!!!! THEY AREN'T FAMOUS. I've never watched Corrie or Hollyoaks or Popstars or Morning Live or Two Pints or Broadchurch or read a celebrity magazine or been onto Google or social media or bought Hear'says greatest hits and its just not fair, How am I supposed to know these people and why aren't celebs being signed up that I specifically know. I knew all of the celebs in season 1. They really scrape the barrel and it gets worse every season. Quality is really slipping.
Hollyoaks: Team Warren? Or Team Sienna?
Okay guys I know most if you hate this type of storyline but to me they're easliy the best two characters on the show. Warren did murder Brody but at the same time was Brody really the love of Sienna's life ? Giving shes cheated in him twice one of those times was with Warren let's not forget Sienna has had a hand in a good few murders herself.
Mock the Week axed
The Sun is reporting that the BBC have axed Mock the Week. Will you miss it?. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Yep - always look forward to a...
Post of the day 2022
Will Mellor can move (or could move 20 years ago) so ignore all the routine 'Oooh I'm so out of my comfort zone' stuff. From his stage run in 70s disco musical 'Oh What a Night', alongside Kid Creole:. Playing Rik, the lad from Manchester who is seeking stardom in...
First trailer for The Batman and Eternals stars' new movie
Martin McDonagh's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin stars not one but two actors from The Batman. The trailer for the drama features Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker in a deleted scene from The Batman, as well as Colin Farrell, who starred as the Penguin in the DC movie.
How Jennette McCurdy Survived Child Stardom to Write a Stunning Memoir
The author of 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' reveals the work she did to prepare to write it
