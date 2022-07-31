Venice, Palmetto talent shines at Rise Top 100 Showcase

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – The Rise Top 100 Showcase for Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties took place on Saturday morning at Cardinal Mooney High School after being rescheduled from its previous July 23rd evening date.

Through a steamy day on the turf field, the showcase featured around 60 athletes on hand with some of the big names from the aforementioned counties on hand. Plenty of big names from around the area were on hand to perform, like Venice safety Elliot Washington II (Penn State commit), Palmetto wide receiver Zymarion Lang and sophomore quarterback Zander Smith.

Some of the names missing on the day were Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley (visiting Florida International), defensive end Damon Wilson, wide receiver Ryan Matulevich (attending the University of Florida’s Friday Night Lights) and Sarasota Riverview ’s Charles Lester III (visiting the University of Georgia).

Event organizer Adrian McPherson added in a couple of athletes from the Tampa Bay Area as well in Robinson sophomore quarterback EJ Archield Jr. and Clearwater junior signal caller Trey Whirley. Both Archield and Whirley work with McPherson during the off-season extensively and were elated to be able to get some extra work in.

“I appreciated the opportunity to compete with the best of the best in Sarasota County,” Whirley said. “It was a great showcase and the coaching was excellent. I wish there were more events like these in the future.”

The event started off with stretching before breaking off into stations for the specific skill sets. Coaches got the players into some competition drills followed up by 1-on-1’s and then team oriented plays. On the hot and humid day, water breaks were taken often throughout to keep the athletes hydrated.

Amongst the other athletes on hand that were impressive on the day was Charlotte wide receiver Brady Hall, Venice wide receiver Keyon Sears, offensive lineman Matthew Peavley and Cardinal Mooney defensive end Jack McKinnon.

