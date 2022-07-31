ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County Career Center announces virtual workshops

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 4 days ago
www.saratogian.com

ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Halfmoon celebrates its history during recent ceremonies

HALFMOON, N.Y. — The town of Halfmoon celebrated its history this week with a couple of ceremonies at two of the area’s most historically significant sites. Dedication events were held at the Church Hill Road Historic District and Betts Farm, two locations where blue and yellow historical marker signs were recently installed.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Shopping spree for Kicks for Kids community project

Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a recent shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear to add new sneakers and hoodies to the donations for its Kicks for Kids community project. A total of 92 sneakers and 81 hoodies were collected from the day’s event. Kicks For Kids is a summer-long initiative launched by Mohawk Honda, DeCrescente Distributing Company and Victory Church to collect new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies for local youth in need. Items donated will be distributed at Pastor Charlie’s annual back-to-school summer celebration, scheduled for Aug. 21. (Photo provided)
CLIFTON PARK, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878

This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
UTICA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Armed officers to guard Warren Co. Municipal Center entrances

QUEENSBURY | Armed officers will soon be on guard at the unlocked entrances to the Warren County Municipal Center — including the entry to the Department of Motor Vehicles office — following recent decisions by county leaders to boost security on the government campus. Warren County supervisors have...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 4 front page

Resort Real Estate Issue Asking $31-million for Lake Placid estate. Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor. JG3 talks biz, ball & camp. Lake George biz: Less than 2021 but still ‘robust’. Cameron Woodard, SGF grad at Air Force Academy, chose jumping from airplanes. Tricia Rogers is newb ARCC CEO/President. Zander’s quick take: Glens Falls Planning Board meeting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
LAKE PLACID, NY
saratogaliving.com

Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery

When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
Saratogian

Four businesses cited in Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police recently conducted an Underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Saratoga County. During the initiative, 21 businesses were checked for compliance. Four people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

History is never settled at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany

With many school districts and even entire states moving to limit unflattering but factual accounts of American history, including maltreatment of indigenous people and slavery, curators at the Schuyler Mansion Historical Site in Albany are heading in the other direction. “We start talking about slavery here in the visitor center,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques

Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theupstater.com

GOOD NEWS!: Athens workers honored for lifesaving rescue

ATHENS — A health emergency that could have turned tragic had a happy ending when plant workers at Peckham Industries put their safety training to work to save a man’s life. On Aug. 1, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-102, presented the employees and company with citations honoring their good...
ATHENS, NY

