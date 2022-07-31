Chelsea reach agreement to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

www.90min.com
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new two-year contract with Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta will commit his future to Chelsea by signing a new contract instead of pushing for Barcelona move.
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
FC Cincinnati mutually part ways with Haris Medunjanin ahead of PEC Zwolle move
FC Cincinnati are mutually parting ways with midfielder Haris Medunjanin, the club announced Thursday.
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City player Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Rapids will pay $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for...
Real Salt Lake sign striker Danny Musovski from LAFC
Real Salt Lake have completed the trade of Danny Musovski from LAFC in exchange for $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM). $150k of the fee will go straight to LAFC in 2022, with the remaining $100k to be paid next year. RSL will also pay additional GAM should Musovski hit certain performance markers.
Chelsea confirm full list of 2022/23 squad numbers - including Sterling & Koulibaly
Chelsea's full list of confirmed first-team squad numbers for the 2022/23 season.
Gabriel Slonina agrees six-year Chelsea contract
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea and will sign a contract until 2028 before heading back to Major League Soccer. Slonina is one of MLS' most exciting talents, keeping ten clean sheets so far this season from 23 starts, and has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
Leeds United 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Leeds United's 2022/23 season, with fixture information, transfers, predictions & more.
PSG complete signing of Renato Sanches on five-year deal
PSG have completed the signing of Reanto Sanches from Lille on a long-term contract.
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Charlotte FC complete signing of French defender Adilson Malanda
Charlotte FC have further strengthened their backline with the signing of French center-back Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 club Rodez AF. The MLS expansion team signed English full-back Nathan Byrne from Derby County earlier on Thursday - as revealed by 90min - before completing the sale of Venezuela international center-back Christian Makoun to the New England Revolution.
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
The best goals of MLS week 23 - ranked
Week 23 of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign absolutely delivered. Gonzalo Higuain and Chris McVey inspired a shocking 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium, while in the West, Sebastian Blanco led the Timbers to another draw against Minnesota United. As the MLS playoffs near, players are not holding back.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Wolves in advanced talks to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan
Wolves are in advanced talks with Chelsea to take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the 2022/23 season, 90min understands.
