Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-04 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following counties, in east central California, Alpine. In western Nevada, Douglas. * WHEN...Until 345 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 233 PM PDT, a trained weather spotter Douglas 01 reported heavy rain and running water across roads in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing. Between 1.80 and 2.05 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gardnerville Ranchos, Mesa Vista, Junction CA 88 And NV 88, Junction NV 88 And NV 206 and Paynesville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO