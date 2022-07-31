Peachtree Corners to Host Back-to-School Event and Grand Opening of New Town Center Playground

www.peachtreecornersga.gov
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Paulding County Boys & Girls Club will soon be forced to close its doors
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — After more than two decades, the Boys and Girls Club of Paulding County will be forced to close its doors. Families, including Shrean Fawcett's, were notified last week about this closure, which will take effect Sept. 30, through a text message attachment. "Today’s the first...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
luxury-houses.net
This $2,650,000 Modern Masterpiece is an Tour de Force of High-end Materials and Impeccable Craftsmanship in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home that coalesces a masterful mix of wood, stone, and brick in every voluminous great room for a lavish living now available for sale. This home located at 703 Bass Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,654 square feet of living spaces. Call David Bascoe – Compass (Phone: 678 699-2582) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Douglasville
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA 30135. located by the food court.
tornadopix.com
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
7 Super Fun Airbnb Experiences Near Atlanta That Cost Less Than $28
Atlanta is known for its rich cultural history, buzzing film and television industry, dynamic landmarks and bustling restaurant and bar scene. The Big Peach has iconic Airbnb experiences that allow you to explore all of the city's qualities. They are affordable, too, and are the perfect way to pass time...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Gala weekend to support 100 Black Men Leadership Academy
The sparkling lights of the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel will mark the way to a brighter future for some area youth as 100 Black Men of DeKalb County holds its Scholarship Gala weekend, Aug. 5 through 7. Although it will be a weekend of elegant cuisine, cocktails, jazz and other entertainment,...
WXIA 11 Alive
New proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
We have our first look at revitalization plans for Gwinnett Place Mall. The mall is most recently known for being featured in "Stranger Things."
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million grant program to support local small businesses in Atlanta. Through the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program (CPIG), small business owners are eligible to apply for grants of up to $50,000 for exterior and interior enhancements to their business. The CPIG program is the second […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces $3.5 million grant program to city’s small businesses and property owners appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Clayton County Schools First Day of School 2022-23
Thousands of students across Clayton County headed back to to the classroom Aug. 3. Nearly 800 arrived at Callaway Elementary School Wednesday morning, some still sleepy while others were excited to see friends and teachers. Principal Dr. Dawn Watkins said their first day was going wonderfully and that their plans...
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
CBS 46
Tucker’s Hugh Howell Marketplace adds seven tenants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hugh Howell Marketplace in Tucker is set to add seven new tenants: Chase Bank, Cold Stone Creamery, Korean fusion restaurant Bite of Korea, nail salon Queen Nail Bar; waxing studio Magical Waxing, repair business Flawless Repair and Batteries Plus. The new tenants also mean the nearly 90,000 square foot mall is now fully occupied. The mall is anchored by a Publix that takes up more than half that space.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
