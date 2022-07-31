4 key observations from Carolina Panthers Back Together Saturday 2022

catcrave.com
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady 'has nothing to do with us'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to the role of head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down earlier this spring. Bowles likely didn't imagine at that time he'd have to comment on the Miami Dolphins being forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Panthers, Saints
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling, responded to criticism from a fan on Twitter who said he isn’t interested in playing football: “Most definitely wanna play!!”. Falcons HC Arthur Smith said LB Deion Jones is “trending in the right direction”...
Saints rookie kicked out of practice because he can’t stop fighting teammates
Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning is making his presence known at training camp. He was kicked out of practice for fighting three days in a row. With the 19th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Trevor Penning, offensive tackle from Northern Iowa. While his 6-foot-7,...
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs leaves practice on cart
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowl offensive lineman to injury this training camp, so it wasn’t a welcome sight to see yet another one leaving practice on a cart Tuesday. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s All-Pro right tackle, was carted off during Tuesday’s practice, per multiple...
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
KC Chiefs activate Prince Tega Wanogho from PUP list
The Kansas City Chiefs activated offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho from the Physically Unable to Play list on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a number of offensive linemen missing from training camp for one reason or another, but slowly and steadily, players are returning to the field. The latest player back in the fold of training camp is offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who was activated from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP list) on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham is Ready
DALLAS, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for their 2022 rookie Dylan Parham. The Silver and Black offensive line is going to be the biggest question mark heading into tomorrow's Hall of Fame Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders understand that their offensive line has faced immense scrutiny...
Aaron Rodgers keeps hyping up potential breakout receiver
Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has repeatedly offered praise to one of the new receivers in Green Bay, a lesser-known name from the 2022 NFL Draft. After the Green Bay Packers elected to trade away their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March, the direction of the offense became rather clouded. For all intents and purposes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was blindsided by the deal, and was left all but empty-handed in terms of the weapons he would have to utilize in pursuit of his third-straight league MVP award.
Panthers Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown
The Panthers have won five games in each of the last three seasons, and their over/under wins total at SI Sportsbook is 5.5 wins with the odds heavily juiced to the over.
Gaffney football's Brayshawn Littlejohn is living up to expectations of his last name
High school football in Gaffney, South Carolina — like in most towns in the South — is almost religion. But one thing that's unique for the fans and observers of the Gaffney High School football team is a quick rule of thumb they can use to see if the team will be good that year: How many players on the team have the last name Littlejohn?
