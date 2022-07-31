ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
YourErie

Driver hits horse in Warren County

A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child

On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
ROSE, NY
wesb.com

Rollover Accident in Smethport

Only minor injuries were suffered in a rollover accident in Smethport Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the accident site on Route 6 near Dead Man’s Curve shortly before 11 AM to find the vehicle resting on its roof, and that the driver, a 20-year-old woman, had managed to get out of the vehicle by herself.
SMETHPORT, PA
YourErie

Horse struck by Dodge Intrepid on Route 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Fog was a contributing factor in a recent vehicle vs horse collision in Warren County. A Dodge Intrepid struck a horse on July 27 on Route 6 in Columbus Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver of the 2012 Dodge Intrepid was traveling west on Route 6 when he encountered […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested for Violating Order of Protection

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman following a disturbance investigation that occurred in the Town of Lyons in July, 2022. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. It is alleged that O’Sullivan violated an order of protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Lyons Court.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
ONTARIO, NY
FL Radio Group

Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire

The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

