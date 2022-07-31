www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver hits horse in Warren County
A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
Ontario County Police Blotter 08/03/22
North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child
On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
Rollover Accident in Smethport
Only minor injuries were suffered in a rollover accident in Smethport Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the accident site on Route 6 near Dead Man’s Curve shortly before 11 AM to find the vehicle resting on its roof, and that the driver, a 20-year-old woman, had managed to get out of the vehicle by herself.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Rochester Man Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Yates County
A Rochester man was arrested following a traffic stop in Yates County. 28-year-old Luis Troche, Junior, was found to be driving on a suspended license due to a prior drunken driving conviction. Troche was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
Lyons Woman Arrested for Violating Order of Protection
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman following a disturbance investigation that occurred in the Town of Lyons in July, 2022. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. It is alleged that O’Sullivan violated an order of protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Lyons Court.
Two Car Crash in Town of Ontario
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Ridge Road and Lincoln Road in the Town of Ontario, sending one male to the hospital with minor injuries. Martin H. Heym, age 81 of the Town of Webster was traveling Westbound on...
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
Cat Perishes in Yates County Camper Fire
The cause of a Sunday afternoon camper fire in Yates County remains under investigation. Rushville and Potter firefighters were called to 4521 Ward Simmons Road in Potter for a fifth-wheel camper that caught on fire. The heat from the flames caused extensive damage to a nearby vehicle and home. The camper was deemed a total loss.
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
