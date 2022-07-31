ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say

KHOU
KHOU
 4 days ago
www.khou.com

KHOU

Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
KHOU

Man found dead on bike path in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was found dead Wednesday night on a bike path in the Greater Third Ward. The man was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail in the 3100 block of Anita Street, according to HPD. Police said they don't know how long the man had been laying on the bike trail, but believe the incident happened during daylight hours.
KHOU

Father of infant found dead in motel charged

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
fox26houston.com

Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
KHOU

Two men charged with capital murder in deadly carjacking in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men face capital murder charges in connection with a carjacking that happened in east Houston on Monday, according to court documents. According to court documents, Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, each face two courts of capital murder in the deaths of two men, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old. The victims’ identities have not been released yet.
KHOU

Crews fight fire at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — At least one apartment caught fire at a complex in west Houston Thursday. The Houston Fire Department was called the complex on Kirkwood Drive for reports of the fire. HFD tweeted that no injuries have been reported. Commuters are asked to avoid the area. Check back for...
KHOU

Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say

HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
