Officer shoots knife-wielding man in west Houston, police say

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police. Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side on Wednesday night. According to investigators, a man was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, which is sandwiched between the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses and right by Yates High School.
19-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 men with AK-47 in north Houston arrested, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two men with an AK-47 in north Houston last Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said. Kurt Whitten, 19, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Tomas Alvarado, 26, and Jeremiah Ponce, 20. Whitten’s bond was denied and he is expected to appear in court Thursday.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Man found dead on bike path in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was found dead Wednesday night on a bike path in the Greater Third Ward. The man was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail in the 3100 block of Anita Street, according to HPD. Police said they don't know how long the man had been laying on the bike trail, but believe the incident happened during daylight hours.
Father of infant found dead in motel charged
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO
SkyEye was at the scene of the tragic crash in Tomball. We are working to learn more details like if another vehicle was involved.
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
Two men charged with capital murder in deadly carjacking in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men face capital murder charges in connection with a carjacking that happened in east Houston on Monday, according to court documents. According to court documents, Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, each face two courts of capital murder in the deaths of two men, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old. The victims’ identities have not been released yet.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident was...
Crews fight fire at west Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — At least one apartment caught fire at a complex in west Houston Thursday. The Houston Fire Department was called the complex on Kirkwood Drive for reports of the fire. HFD tweeted that no injuries have been reported. Commuters are asked to avoid the area. Check back for...
Child dead, 2 detained at west Houston motel, police say
HOUSTON — A child was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found at a west Houston motel, according to police. Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Two teens arrested after 16-year-old found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested after a 16-year-old was found shot to death inside a vehicle in east Harris County. Their identities will not be released because they are juveniles, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they are 15 and 16. The shooting happened Monday...
