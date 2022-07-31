Formula 1: Unexpected seat opens up for 2023

beyondtheflag.com
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Oscar Piastri turning down an F1 seat at Alpine for 2023 is ‘very surprising’, says Paul di Resta
Oscar Piastri’s firm denial of Alpine announcing him as their driver for the 2023 F1 season is “very surprising” given the team’s “great upwards trajectory”, says former F1 driver Paul di Resta.A dramatic couple of days has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon. Alpine reserve driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes...
F1 driver ratings: every F1 driver ranked for 2022 so far
Eight wins from 13 races so far, and the only times he hasn’t made the podium - Bahrain (fuel pressure), Melbourne (fuel leak) and Silverstone (floor damage) - are when Red Bull’s car has let him down. Bar the odd mistake last year’s champion has driven flawlessly, and he’s turned a 46-point championship deficit into an 80-point advantage over his nearest rival. One hand on the trophy already.
Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023
Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
