SWFL volunteers helping with disaster relief after devastating flooding in Kentucky

Thursday ends with storms after a mostly sunny start
High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s under increasing cloud cover. Dew points remain in the 70s, creating a muggy feel across the WINK News viewing area. Expect heat index values to briefly reach triple digits for many of our inland communities. Most of Southwest Florida will experience rain on...
Wednesday brings more heat and scattered storms
High temperatures across Southwest Florida will be back in the 90s. A mostly sunny morning will make way for a partly cloudy afternoon. Additionally, high levels of humidity will make our inland “feels like” temperatures soar into the triple digits. Scattered storms will mitigate some of Wednesday afternoon and evening’s heat.
Lightning, hail, gusty winds seen across SWFL during storm Wednesday
Southwest Florida was hit by a storm that produced hail, lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday. Below are some pictures and videos sent in by WINK News viewers documenting the storm. You can send in footage of a storm that you’re close to by messaging WINK News on...
Atlas V rocket launch as seen throughout Southwest Florida
People all around Southwest Florida sent WINK News their pictures of Thursday morning’s Atlas V rocket launch. The launch from Cape Canaveral at around 6:30 a.m. carried a missile-tracking satellite into orbit around Earth for the U.S. Space Force. Below are images sent by WINK viewers. To submit your...
Harry Chapin Food Bank to help SWFL food insecure students
A child’s chance for a promising future starts with getting enough to eat. As many as 12,000,000 children in the United States are food insecure which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank is working with...
DeSantis Suspends Hillsborough State Attorney, says he’s not enforcing law
Saying that a twice-elected Hillsborough County prosecutor has put himself “above the law,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren for pledging to not enforce Florida’s 15-week restriction on abortion. DeSantis appointed Hillsborough County judge Susan Lopez to take Warren’s place during his period...
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Ohio death row inmate indicted for 1990 Charlotte County murder
The State Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted a man on death row in Ohio for first-degree murder in Charlotte County. Roland T. Davis Sr. was indicted for the 1990 murder of 42-year-old Sharon Gill. Davis was identified as the suspect in the murder by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, thanks to new developments in DNA testing.
Checking claims made by Democratic Governor candidate Nikki Fried
Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for Governor, made a campaign ad bashing current Governor Ron DeSantis running in Southwest Florida. Some of the claims Fried makes are about inflation, assault weapons, and abortion limits. Put the blame on Governor DeSantis and one of Fried’s Democratic opponents. WINK News reviewed...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
