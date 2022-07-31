Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week

butlerradio.com
butlerradio.com
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
butlerradio.com
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
butlerradio.com
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
butlerradio.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
butlerradio.com
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
explore venango
Police Seek Suspects in Rural King Theft
SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft from Rural King last week. According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, a report of theft was received from the manager of Rural King, located at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, in Franklin, Venango County. Police...
butlerradio.com
Smoke Detectors For Seniors
Seniors ages 65 and older in the Cranberry area are invited to take advantage of a program to receive free smoke detectors. The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is distributing battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers of the Township Municipal Center. This effort...
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
butlerradio.com
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
butlerradio.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
butlerradio.com
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
ellwoodcity.org
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
beavercountyradio.com
Batteries Stolen from a Well Pad in Lawrence County
(Mahoning Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to reports of a theft on Baird Rd in Mahoning Twp. on July 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers were advised by Hill Gas Company that...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Semi-truck blocks portion of Route 18 in Greenville
A portion of Route 18 in Greenville is closed due to a malfunctioning semi-truck.
butlerradio.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
City of Sharon warns people about sticker scam
That seller is allegedly telling people that the money goes to the city.
