Commonwealth Games: Australia swimmer Kyle Chalmers threatens to quit over 'false headlines'

www.bbc.com
Related
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
Time Out Global
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
1,600-year-old Anglo-Saxon cemetery holds speared man and wealthy woman
A wealthy pagan burial ground, dating from the first years of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain during the fifth century A.D., has been uncovered near London ahead of a high-speed rail project, known as High Speed 2 (HS2). The new discoveries, which include more than 100 skeletons, are among the...
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
Covid cruise nightmare: More than 100 people infected as virus breaks out on ship that's now docked in Sydney Harbour
A Covid outbreak has ripped through a cruise ship sailing from Queensland to NSW, leaving dozens of infected guests isolating onboard. More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the Coral Princess as it travelled from Port Douglas in Far North Queensland to Brisbane on Sunday. The outbreak led...
Laura Kenny calls for bigger barriers at velodromes after Walls’ horror crash
Laura Kenny has called for bigger barriers to be fitted at velodromes after a horrific crash saw England’s Matt Walls catapulted over the railings and into the crowd on Sunday. Paramedics erected screens to shield Walls, who won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last summer’s...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty returns to Windsor while Kate and William stun with rare public display
PRINCE William and Kate look more loved up than ever as they were snapped sharing a sweet embrace after a charity polo match in Windsor yesterday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge put on a very rare display of public affection as they celebrated Prince William's win at the charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
My mother died while Johnson partied. His legacy is one of lies and contempt | Deborah Doyle
His job was to protect people, instead he presided over the deaths of thousands. My hopes now lie with the Covid inquiry, says bereaved family member Deborah Doyle
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Comments / 3