Pascagoula, MS

21-year-old arrested, charged with shooting in Pascagoula

By Chad Petri
 4 days ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting someone Thursday night. Friday night Pascagoula Police announced the arrest of Michael Oneal Tate Jr. in a Facebook post.

The post said the victim was shot several times in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue around 8:45 Thursday night and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. After some investigation police say they arrested Michael Tate Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The post says the victim is in stable condition. It does not say what led to the violence Thursday night.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

