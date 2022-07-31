21-year-old arrested, charged with shooting in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting someone Thursday night. Friday night Pascagoula Police announced the arrest of Michael Oneal Tate Jr. in a Facebook post.

The post said the victim was shot several times in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue around 8:45 Thursday night and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. After some investigation police say they arrested Michael Tate Jr. and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The post says the victim is in stable condition. It does not say what led to the violence Thursday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.