Dakota Johnson From ‘Persuasion’ Wishes She Could Have Played This Classic Film Character

Persuasion actor Dakota Johnson recently sat down with IMDb for a “burning questions” interview. In it, the star is asked what classic film character she would most love to play. Her answer will leave fans begging for a reboot of this beloved classic.

Dakota Johnson | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This classic Judy Garland character is Dakota Johnson’s dream role

When responding to IMDb , Johnson seems not even to hesitate: “Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. ” The role, of course, was originally played by Judy Garland in the 1939 film adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Known as one of the best films of all time, the role of Dorothy was one of film’s first and finest feminist roles. But the draw for Johnson seems to go beyond playing the iconic role of Dorothy Gale. “I think I just really wanted to go to that world,” the actor says. “I still want to go to that world.”

Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s Persuasion

Johnson’s most recent role is starring as another of classic literature’s great heroines, Anne Elliot. As the main character from Jane Austen’s Persuasion , Elliot is a strong female lead, particularly in Netflix’s new adaptation.

After being convinced that her great love, Captain Wentworth, is not worthy of her, Anne forgoes marrying him. She regrets her decision, never loving or marrying another until Wentworth returns from his duties with the Navy. As is Jane Austen’s trademark style, the romance undergoes several pitfalls and complications, but audiences will undoubtedly be pleased by the conclusion of the story.

However, many reviews of Netflix’s Persuasion have said that this latest version of Anne Elliot does not do justice to Austen’s original work or Johnson’s abilities. NBC News writes that the new Anne Elliot is “an anti-heroine in empire waist clothing. She’s loud, feisty, flirty, and as unlikable as the rest of her godawful family. One cannot imagine this Anne Elliot ever being pushed around, let alone abused as the family’s de facto servant.” So, while Johnson may provide an entertaining rom-com style film, it seems many believe Persuasion to be a miss for the talented star.

Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movies

There seems to be no slowing down for Johnson, though. While the actor has two new releases currently out (Netflix’s Persuasion and Apple TV+’s Cha Cha Real Smooth), she also has more projects currently in the works.

One of Johnson’s upcoming projects is titled Daddio and will see the actor star opposite Sean Penn as a woman who talks about life with her cab driver (presumably Penn). The other, and by far the more buzzworthy of the two projects, is Johnson’s upcoming journey into the Spider-verse in Sony’s Madame Web .

Johnson will be leading a cast including Father of the Bride’s Isabela Merced, Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney, and American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts. Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Conner also stars along with Severance star Adam Scott.

Madame Web is a legendary comic character that will be a new frontier for the actor, who is largely known for her dramatic and romantic roles. The actor has been forthcoming in her excitement for the role, and Johnson is reportedly doing much of her own stunt work in Madame Web —something that would likely make the witch-felling Dorothy very proud.

