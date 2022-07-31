ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dakota Johnson From ‘Persuasion’ Wishes She Could Have Played This Classic Film Character

By Lindsay Kusiak
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Persuasion actor Dakota Johnson recently sat down with IMDb for a “burning questions” interview. In it, the star is asked what classic film character she would most love to play. Her answer will leave fans begging for a reboot of this beloved classic.

Dakota Johnson | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This classic Judy Garland character is Dakota Johnson’s dream role

When responding to IMDb , Johnson seems not even to hesitate: “Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. ” The role, of course, was originally played by Judy Garland in the 1939 film adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Known as one of the best films of all time, the role of Dorothy was one of film’s first and finest feminist roles. But the draw for Johnson seems to go beyond playing the iconic role of Dorothy Gale. “I think I just really wanted to go to that world,” the actor says. “I still want to go to that world.”

Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s Persuasion

Johnson’s most recent role is starring as another of classic literature’s great heroines, Anne Elliot. As the main character from Jane Austen’s Persuasion , Elliot is a strong female lead, particularly in Netflix’s new adaptation.

After being convinced that her great love, Captain Wentworth, is not worthy of her, Anne forgoes marrying him. She regrets her decision, never loving or marrying another until Wentworth returns from his duties with the Navy. As is Jane Austen’s trademark style, the romance undergoes several pitfalls and complications, but audiences will undoubtedly be pleased by the conclusion of the story.

However, many reviews of Netflix’s Persuasion have said that this latest version of Anne Elliot does not do justice to Austen’s original work or Johnson’s abilities. NBC News writes that the new Anne Elliot is “an anti-heroine in empire waist clothing. She’s loud, feisty, flirty, and as unlikable as the rest of her godawful family. One cannot imagine this Anne Elliot ever being pushed around, let alone abused as the family’s de facto servant.” So, while Johnson may provide an entertaining rom-com style film, it seems many believe Persuasion to be a miss for the talented star.

Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movies

There seems to be no slowing down for Johnson, though. While the actor has two new releases currently out (Netflix’s Persuasion and Apple TV+’s Cha Cha Real Smooth), she also has more projects currently in the works.

One of Johnson’s upcoming projects is titled Daddio and will see the actor star opposite Sean Penn as a woman who talks about life with her cab driver (presumably Penn). The other, and by far the more buzzworthy of the two projects, is Johnson’s upcoming journey into the Spider-verse in Sony’s Madame Web .

Johnson will be leading a cast including Father of the Bride’s Isabela Merced, Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney, and American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts. Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Celeste O’Conner also stars along with Severance star Adam Scott.

Madame Web is a legendary comic character that will be a new frontier for the actor, who is largely known for her dramatic and romantic roles. The actor has been forthcoming in her excitement for the role, and Johnson is reportedly doing much of her own stunt work in Madame Web —something that would likely make the witch-felling Dorothy very proud.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson’s Tattoos Are So Subtle You Might Not Notice Them

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Sean Penn
Person
L. Frank Baum
Person
Sydney Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persuasion#Classic Literature#Film Star#Navy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding

Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today.  The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

151K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy