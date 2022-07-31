Former 'The Witcher 3' Developers Now Working on New Game Based in Feudal Japan

hypebeast.com
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP. If you visit the Steam page for early access survival MMO Last Oasis, you'll find an article bluntly titled "Last Oasis Sucks." It's not a post on the discussion page written by a disgruntled player and it's not an opinion piece from a gaming media outlet pulled in by Steam's news aggregator.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
NME
The hardest ‘Elden Ring’ boss could have been much harder
Elden Ring‘s hardest boss, Malenia Blade of Miquella, was originally supposed to be harder than she currently is. Elden Ring dataminers love picking apart FromSoftware‘s latest title and have been doing so since its release back in February, but earlier this month, they seemed to have found a much harder version of Malenia in the pre-patch 1.0 build (via PC Gamer).
Logitech and Tencent are building a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Logitech G is teaming up with major games investment firm Tencent Games to release a cloud gaming handheld later this year, currently noted as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The device is expected to support Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which should make it a dab hand at playing PC games on the go. As well as being handy for Games Pass subscribers. Logitech G and Tencent are working with Nvidia and Xbox to make this happen.
CNET
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames. Earlier this year, Charlie 'Cr1TiKal' White issued a challenge. He offered $5,000 to anyone who could complete a full solo playthrough of Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with 13 of the difficulty-modifying skulls activated. (The 14th skull, called Envy, gives you active camouflage in place of your flashlight.) Three weeks later, with nobody claiming it, he bumped the reward up to $20,000.
Terraria devs plan to tackle crossplay after next update
Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful. Terraria's developers are currently working on the Labor of Love update, which Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy described to me as a necessary bit of unfinished business (opens in new tab) for the team before moving on to its next game. But that doesn't mean Re-Logic's going to be totally finished with Terraria after Labor of Love. Murphy told me that after Labor of Love ships, Re-Logic has plans for another major addition: crossplay.
Digital Trends
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet let you explore Paldea and crystallize your Pokémon
Today’s Pokémon Presents stream revealed more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the name of the region and the gameplay gimmicks involved. Paldea is the name of the region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is inspired by the landscapes of Spain and Portugal. The trailer also revealed that each game’s exclusive Legendary Pokemon will be your partner throughout the journey as players can ride them as they explore the open-world region.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
CNET
The PlayStation Plus Video Game Everyone Needs to Play
The PlayStation Plus subscription service has an incredible suite of games so picking just one can be daunting. Luckily, Sony is bringing over one of Sega's longest-running (and best) franchises to the service. Yakuza: Like A Dragon, a spinoff of the Yakuza series, is now available to all PS Plus...
PC Magazine
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
hypebeast.com
'House of the Dragon' Initial Reviews Call It "Better Than 'Game of Thrones' & 'Breaking Bad'"
With less than a month to go before the show premieres on HBO Max, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hosted a preview screening of its pilot episode for members of the media and the initial reviews are looking great. Many of the original show’s fans have their doubts about the new prequel following the anti-climatic ending to Game of Thrones, but it now seems like HBO and George R. R. Martin have managed to move past that hiccup and create a series that’s even better than its predecessor.
NME
Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Two Point Campus’ and more in August
Microsoft has announced a new wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next couple of weeks. As always, games both enter and leave Game Pass every month. These are the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of August:. Ghost...
Complex
Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2022
There’s currently a massive heat wave sweeping through the United States. And that’s a great reason to stay inside, crank up the air conditioning, and play some new video games before the summer comes to a close. The highlights for this month’s releases include an indie game starring...
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
