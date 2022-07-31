ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County Fair returning next week

 4 days ago
www.wgrz.com

2 On Your Side

Ransomville Food Pantry relocating

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Niagara County Fair
2 On Your Side

Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area

AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project

NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing

There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo SkyRide returning this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Wednesday

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued another beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is closure comes after three beach advisories were issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July. The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for...
OLCOTT, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

