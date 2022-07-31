Niagara County Fair returning next week

www.wgrz.com
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House. Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin...
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Strengthening a crucial tool for first responders on National Night Out, community connection
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the Town of Alden to the City of Niagara Falls, communities across Western New York took part in a special evening Tuesday meant to reinforce relationships between neighbors and first responders. It's called National Night Out. The annual event, when not interrupted by a pandemic,...
Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus went up on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows. The show features Humans Gone Wild. "We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest...
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project
NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Buffalo SkyRide returning this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Wednesday
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued another beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is closure comes after three beach advisories were issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July. The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for...
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.
