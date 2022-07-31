ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFSs0_0gzQ769p00
Poland Sting FILE - Singer Sting performs during a concert with singer Shaggy, as part of their 'The 44/876' tour in Panama City, Oct. 19, 2018. British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File) (Arnulfo Franco)

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — British musician Sting interrupted a concert in Warsaw on Saturday evening to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide and to denounce the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

He asked a popular Polish actor, Maciej Stuhr, to come onstage to translate his warning that democracy is “in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it.”

“The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment and silence,” Sting said and then ran his hand across his neck in a throat-cutting gesture.

The 70-year-old delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. Poland has become the place of refuge for more Ukrainians than any other country.

“The war in the Ukraine is an absurdity based upon a lie. If we swallow that lie, the lie will eat us,” Sting said. He appeared to be referring to justifications Russia has tried to give for its invasion, including a Russian claim that it seeks to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, a democracy led by a Jewish president.

Those in the audience at Warsaw's National Stadium would have also understand a reference to their own country.

Sting drew strong applause in particular when he said that democracy is something messy and frustrating “but it is still worth fighting for.”

Poland's populist government is often accused by the European Union and human rights organizations of eroding democratic norms with its efforts to tighten control over the courts and media, reduce the reproductive rights of women and engage in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

After his speech he performed “Fragile,” whose lyrics include the words that "nothing comes from violence and nothing ever could."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maciej Stuhr
Person
Sting
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election has subpoenaed the White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump and his top deputy, according to a person familiar with the matter. The subpoenas to Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin suggest an intensifying Justice Department investigation into the events surrounding the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when Trump loyalists stormed the building in hopes of halting the certification of election results. They also suggest that prosecutors regard close advisers to Trump as potentially vital witnesses. Cipollone was the top...
POTUS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy