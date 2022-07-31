Nice end to the weekend with overnight rain

www.nbc15.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in Will County Saturday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three tornadoes touched down in suburban Will County during storms early Saturday morning, the National Weather Center now confirms. All three were EF-0 tornadoes. The first touched down near the White Eage Golf club in southwest Naperville and tracked southeastward through Naperville. The tornado went 4.5 miles...
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Las Vegas Thunderstorm Leaves Hotel Parking Flooded, Dry Weather to Come for Next Ten days
After a severe thunderstorm that caused flooding in some areas of the city on July 14, the parking lot of a hotel in Las Vegas erupted with water. There have been reports of rainwater entering a parking lot at the LINQ hotel on Thursday afternoon. This comes after more than a hundred days of dry weather.
Heavy rains soak the valley, cause flooding
The Las Vegas Valley was hit with heavy rain on Thursday night as a band of thunderstorms raced through. The rains came with such intensity that casinos like Circa and Caesars had water leaks from their ceilings.
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
