UK: How does Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally racer perform in A drag race?

MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
motor1.com
UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV
We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
Are You Ready To Take The Wheel Of This 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS?
Porsche is a unique brand for many reasons, but the main one must be its dedication to performance and the pursuit of greatness in the driving experience. These goals have led the company to the top of the automotive industry's food chain. Yet, even in today's world of increasing restrictions, focus on luxury and comfort over speed, and the odd fixation on turning everything electric, Porsche has come out on top as Germany's best performance manufacturer. Here's a car that shows the progression of what Porsche has become with every inch of its design, style, and drivetrain.
2012 Audi RS3 Drag Races New BMW M240i And Audi S3
This drag race demonstrates the rate of progress for performance cars. A 2012 Audi RS3 Sportback takes on a new S3 and BMW M240i. It's a challenge among vehicles with four-, five-, and six-cylinder engines. All of them have all-wheel drive. The 2012 RS3 uses Audi's 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that...
motor1.com
2024 Ford Mustang with V8 engine to have nearly 500 bhp - report
Facing stricter emissions regulations, some cars lose power as engineers have no other way but to tweak the engine to comply with stricter legislation. A relevant example is the Ford Mustang California sold in Europe where it makes 10 bhp and 30 lb-ft less than its North American equivalent. It was the same story with the Bullitt, and even the US-spec 'Stang has lost some ponies as the 2022MY came with 10 bhp and 10 lb-ft less than the 2021MY.
motor1.com
UK: Audi RS3 drag races Kia EV6 GT: Can five cylinders beat two electric motors?
When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organised by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
motor1.com
Hummer EV, AMG G63, Durango Hellcat face off in drag race battle
High-powered trucks and SUVs are normal today, and a new Throttle House YouTube video pits three against each other in a pair of drag races. The Mercedes-AMG G63 is an icon, while the Dodge Durango Hellcat brings all the power. However, the GMC Hummer EV has specs that truly dazzle, along with a hefty curb weight.
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
motor1.com
How about a smaller Tesla Cybertruck built on Model Y platform?
What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn't already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn't mentioned any such plans.
Watch How A Nissan R34 GT-R Competes Against A BME E39 M5 In A Drag Race
CarWow has a battle of automotive icons of the 1990s. From Japan, there's the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, and it challenges the BMW M5 E39 from Germany. The Skyline GT-R packs a twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline-six. On paper, the engine makes 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts or 280 metric hp) and 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters) of torque. This is because of a gentleman's agreement among Japanese automakers at the time where none of them would quote outputs higher than this horsepower figure. The actual number is likely higher. The power runs through a six-speed manual to an all-wheel-drive system.
MotorAuthority
Techart's Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is a genuine GT3 alternative
Germany's Techart has come out with a round of upgrades for the 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS that has the potential to see the car outmuscle the 911 GT3 on the track. The stock GTS is already a superb option for buyers looking for a combination of comfort and track...
2023 Ford Ranger Drag Races Itself In Four-Cylinder Vs V6 Duel
In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine. driven...
Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle
Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
How The First Cayenne GTS Inspired A New Generation Of Sporty Porsches
There was a time when SUVs and sports cars had very little to do with each other, but those lines have become progressively blurry through the years. How else does one explain the fact that Lotus has an SUV on the way or that BMW selected the monstrous XM SUV to be its first standalone M car in 40 years? Porsche, which is celebrating 20 years of the successful Cayenne, has now come out and said that its modern GTS models - a group that includes the lovely Cayman GTS 4.0 - were not inspired by some other athletic coupe, but by the first-ever Cayenne GTS SUV. When one digs deeper into the development of that first Cayenne GTS, a project codenamed 'Roadrunner', Porsche's claim is less of a stretch than it first seems.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
