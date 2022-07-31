UK: How does Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally racer perform in A drag race?

There was a time when SUVs and sports cars had very little to do with each other, but those lines have become progressively blurry through the years. How else does one explain the fact that Lotus has an SUV on the way or that BMW selected the monstrous XM SUV to be its first standalone M car in 40 years? Porsche, which is celebrating 20 years of the successful Cayenne, has now come out and said that its modern GTS models - a group that includes the lovely Cayman GTS 4.0 - were not inspired by some other athletic coupe, but by the first-ever Cayenne GTS SUV. When one digs deeper into the development of that first Cayenne GTS, a project codenamed 'Roadrunner', Porsche's claim is less of a stretch than it first seems.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO