Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: After a 3-year hiatus, On Your Mark hosts fabulous luau at the Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Aloha! For this week’s Best Dressed, featured are photos from On Your Mark’s Luau on July 6 at LiGreci’s Staaten. Respite and Residential Departments welcomed guests to their first in-person party since 2019. The On Your Mark individuals and staff delighted in...
Norma D’Arrigo dies at 94. She raised millions for a dozen Staten Island organizations.
Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a tireless community leader whose generosity helped a dozen Staten Island organizations thrive, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan. With her husband, the late Surrogate Judge Charles D’Arrigo, she was a steady supporter of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and...
Family fun at Staten Island mud run, ‘Mayhem At The Mount’ | How to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Mayhem At The Mount” is Staten Island’s first family-friendly mud run, hosted by Catholic Charities of Staten Island and Your First Mud Run. The event will be held on Sunday, August 21 at Mount Loretto (The Mount), according to the press release.
Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
He’s already behind bars in Bronx case. Now, man, 26, tacks on more time in Staten Island shooting.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
Inside NYC’s Summer Rising program: How Staten Island students are benefiting from project-based learning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artwork, science experiments, field trips and new friendships are all part of the experience inside this year’s expanded New York City’s Summer Rising program, which offers students academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities — like arts activities, outdoor recreation and educational field trips.
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
Staten Island Ferry returns to full service for Thursday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will return to full service just in time for Thursday evening’s rush hour commute. Starting at 5 p.m., the Staten Island Ferry will return to a full service schedule, with boats running every 15 minutes during the evening rush. The Staten...
10 places New York City residents have moved to the most in recent years, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thinking of leaving New York City, but not sure where to move?. Perhaps considering cities where other New Yorkers have headed in recent years would be a good place to start. A new report by data journalism website Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau...
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Man who threatened to blow up historic NYC gay bar gets 30 months in prison
A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall Inn, a historic bar in...
Staten Island Ferry: City says nearly half of the scheduled captains, among others, called out sick
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite a large portion of Staten Island Ferry workers calling out of work on Wednesday, prompting severe service reductions that left borough residents struggling to get home, the union that represents those workers has pushed back on the city’s implied claims of a coordinated “sick-out.”
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
Robber followed man into Staten Island home, threatened him with boxcutter, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man armed with a boxcutter followed a male victim into his home in Port Richmond and then robbed the resident while threatening his life, authorities allege. Selvin Castillo of the 300 block of Clove Road in West Brighton allegedly perpetrated the heist on...
