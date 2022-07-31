ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.silive.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Norma D’Arrigo dies at 94. She raised millions for a dozen Staten Island organizations.

Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a tireless community leader whose generosity helped a dozen Staten Island organizations thrive, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan. With her husband, the late Surrogate Judge Charles D’Arrigo, she was a steady supporter of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#God#Birthdays#World War Ii#Religion#Staten Islanders#New Utrecht High School#French#The Then#Board Of Education
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Inside NYC’s Summer Rising program: How Staten Island students are benefiting from project-based learning

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artwork, science experiments, field trips and new friendships are all part of the experience inside this year’s expanded New York City’s Summer Rising program, which offers students academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities — like arts activities, outdoor recreation and educational field trips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man

It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy