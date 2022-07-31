Nostalgic neighborhood deli talk, and setting the record straight | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

www.silive.com
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: After a 3-year hiatus, On Your Mark hosts fabulous luau at the Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Aloha! For this week’s Best Dressed, featured are photos from On Your Mark’s Luau on July 6 at LiGreci’s Staaten. Respite and Residential Departments welcomed guests to their first in-person party since 2019. The On Your Mark individuals and staff delighted in...
Family fun at Staten Island mud run, ‘Mayhem At The Mount’ | How to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Mayhem At The Mount” is Staten Island’s first family-friendly mud run, hosted by Catholic Charities of Staten Island and Your First Mud Run. The event will be held on Sunday, August 21 at Mount Loretto (The Mount), according to the press release.
Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
Norma D’Arrigo dies at 94. She raised millions for a dozen Staten Island organizations.
Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a tireless community leader whose generosity helped a dozen Staten Island organizations thrive, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan. With her husband, the late Surrogate Judge Charles D’Arrigo, she was a steady supporter of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and...
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
Inside NYC’s Summer Rising program: How Staten Island students are benefiting from project-based learning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artwork, science experiments, field trips and new friendships are all part of the experience inside this year’s expanded New York City’s Summer Rising program, which offers students academic classes, social-emotional learning and other enrichment opportunities — like arts activities, outdoor recreation and educational field trips.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
Air quality alert issued as temperatures soar on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City Thursday as oppressively-hot temperatures scorch the five boroughs. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC, since outdoor air is expected...
Staten Island Ferry returns to full service for Thursday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will return to full service just in time for Thursday evening’s rush hour commute. Starting at 5 p.m., the Staten Island Ferry will return to a full service schedule, with boats running every 15 minutes during the evening rush. The Staten...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
3rd suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery at convenience store on South Shore of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A third man was arrested in July in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Charleston. Dwayne Foster, 40, of Lenox Road in Brooklyn, was arrested on July 21, nearly 10 months after alleged accomplices William Vaquer, 33, of Memo Street in Prince’s Bay, and Gerald Crippen, 43, of North 16th Street in East Orange, N.J., were apprehended in the incident on Sept. 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the WestShore Convenience store at 585 Veterans Road West, police said.
