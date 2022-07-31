Hopkinsville Man Reports Theft

www.whvoradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
HPD investigating Calvin Drive burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Wednesday afternoon on Calvin Drive. Suspects made forced entry into the apartment between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and took a Playstation 4, games and other equipment, according to the report filed with HPD. Total value of the stolen property is listed at $750.
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
whopam.com
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
whvoradio.com
Man Barricades Himself In Apartment After Assault (w/VIDEO)
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a standoff with law enforcement at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 57-year-old Michael Hoover assaulted a woman then barricaded himself inside of an apartment when law enforcement arrived. An ambulance was called for the woman who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whvoradio.com
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Short Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a short police pursuit on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 21-year-old Kobe Dillard for going 25 mph over the posted speed limit and he fled accelerating even more and disregarding a stop sign. The pursuit came...
whopam.com
Suspect in Marathon robbery arraigned
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man accused of robbing the North Main Street Marathon gas station in March. Public defender Eric Bearden entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery and kidnapping on behalf of 26-year old Ronald Aldridge of Hopkinsville. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
smokeybarn.com
2 Guns & Leather Burglary Suspects Captured, One Still At large
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier Police Dept is currently seeking several multi-count indictments on three individuals suspected of being responsible for the early morning burglary of Guns and Leather, located at 2216 US Hwy 41, Greenbrier, TN 37073, where several firearms were stolen after driving a stolen pickup truck into the front of the building. Full video below.
whopam.com
Man served with indictment warrant for manslaughter
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection with a drug overdose death from May of this year. In addition to the manslaughter count, 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives).
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
whopam.com
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
whopam.com
Mental health evaluation still pending in Richard Street murder case
Daron Bell, the man charged in the February fatal shooting of Gregory Burse, is still awaiting a mental health evaluation and proceedings were continued once again in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. A court order has already been issued for Bell to be evaluated by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex,...
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
whopam.com
Man who broke windows at businesses, library to get bed at Kentucky Recovery Center
A man who broke windows at Wendy’s, McDonald’s, a gas station and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library last year is having his sentence probated as he will receive drug rehabilitation treatment at a Kentucky Recovery Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Altovise McGregor of Hopkinsville attempted to steal food and candy items...
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
Comments / 0