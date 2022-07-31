ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance the Rapper says he ‘evaluated’ Kanye West friendship after viral video of Donda artist yelling at him

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Chance the Rapper has opened up about the viral footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West during a recording session.

Last January, a clip surfaced online which showed West growing annoyed with Chance (real name Chancelor Bennett), yelling it him to “sit [his] ass down and listen to the album or leave”. The pair were in the studio while recording Kanye’s 2021 album Donda .

Speaking to The Morning Hustle in a new interview, Chance described the footage as being part of “a larger moment”.

“No one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he said.

“I saw people put fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”

The incident was filmed as part of the documentary about the making of Donda , filmed by Dame Dash.

It took place after Chance had come to visit West during a highly publicised struggle with his mental health.

“I did come out there to check on my friend,” Chance said. “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect.

“He was obviously going through it at that time… It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.

“At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy. It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment,” he added.

