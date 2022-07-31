ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds increase in the evening. Showers are expected after midnight tonight and on Monday morning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Seasonable temperatures on Monday, but quickly becoming hot and humid for the rest of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says showers are expected today into Monday ahead of a potential heat wave starting mid-week.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early, then a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows near 70.

MONDAY: Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower is possible. Highs near 80. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the mid- to upper-80s and lows in the 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Heat Alert likely. Temperatures will reach near 90 through Friday, with heat index values approaching 100. Mainly dry weather is expected until Friday afternoon which will feature a few thunderstorms.

