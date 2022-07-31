ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Whistle Down the Wind review – outstanding production of the Lloyd Webber musical

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNDnh_0gzQ5CRM00
‘Affectingly believable’: Robert Tripolino (The Man), Lydia White (Swallow) and company in Whistle Down the Wind.

Many will remember Whistle Down the Wind from the 1961 film starring Hayley Mills as the young girl who mistakes Alan Bates’s injured criminal on the run for Jesus Christ. She hides him in the family barn, where she and her siblings and other children bring him gifts and ask him for Bible-style stories. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1996 musical relocates the action from rural Lancashire to steamy, late-50s Louisiana (the musical palette smudges bluegrass, rock, ballads, gospel; Stuart Morley’s arrangements). With lyrics from Jim Steinman, whose writing credits include Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, the feel is less Sunday school, more gothic noir.

In Tom Jackson Greaves’s tightly honed production, the tonal contrasts are most stark (and moving) in the pre-interval crescendo scene: children gather in the barn around The Man (whom they believe is Jesus), singing a gentle, chiming lyric, “The demons are gone, The young are strong”. Meanwhile, circling adults in the world beyond menacingly pound a heavy-on-the-bass, revivalist number, “You’ve got to wrestle with the devil”. Elsewhere, though, the book (by Lloyd Webber with Patricia Knop and Gale Edwards) does not present oppositions so simplistically.

The 12-strong company of actor-musicians, along with six younger cast members, delivers strong characterisations of people struggling with hard choices in a gumbo world of racial tensions, religious revivalism, small-town vindictiveness and teen rebellion. All the performers are outstanding, but special mention to Robert Tripolino as The Man, Manichaean angel/devil, and to Lydia White’s girl (older than Mills’s film character), moving through childish innocence to burgeoning adolescence.

Jackson Greaves, as director and choreographer, thrillingly fuses movement with music, turning his actor-musicians into a chorus (almost in the style of Greek tragedy), expanding the world of the action, amplifying the characters’ emotions and pulling together extremes of every day and supernatural. What seems incredible becomes affectingly believable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Easter Sunday review – comic Jo Koy’s family comedy is an unfunny mess

Meet Jo Koy. Described in his personal website’s bio section as “one of today’s premiere [sic] standup comics,” his best-known screen work may be his 140-plus appearances on the late-night talkshow Chelsea Lately. Despite a seemingly low-ish profile, he is now starring in the wide-release studio vehicle Easter Sunday, the golden-ticket gig daydreamed about by all joke-tellers. This is because Koy’s site wasn’t exaggerating his onstage success: he has sold out stadium shows months in advance across America, still without making much of a dent in the cultural mainstream. Like Sebastian Maniscalco – or in a more general sense, Yellowstone and The Big Bang Theory – he really is immensely popular, just not with the tastemaker class of media consumer acting as arbiters of what’s current and relevant.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Mills
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Jim Steinman
Person
Alan Bates
Person
Jesus Christ
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Loaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy