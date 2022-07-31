ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jordan Hall feeling good at Miami, but field remains crowded to land his commitment

By Izubee Charles about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42o583_0gzQ4Phm00

It was hard to find anyone more thrilled to be at the Canes Recruit BBQ and Pool Party Saturday at The U than Jacksonville Westside defensive tackle Jordan Hall.

Comments / 0

 

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide

Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment

On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Alabama College Sports
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Alabama Football
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden Film Office raises funds to bring Hollywood to Gadsden

Gadsden-Etowah Film Office is currently accepting pledges to get Gadsden on the big screen, holding its first mass orientation meeting on August 17. Film office president John Brown said he is working with Hollywood liaison and producer Adam Engelhard to bring big-budget films to the area. Engelhard, with the help...
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County

One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
Calhoun Journal

JSU Board of Trustees Enter Agreement to Purchase the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette released a recap of the Board of Trustees Meeting for July 2022. The Jacksonville State Board of Trustees held its quarterly meeting on campus on July 19. It was the first meeting for the university’s new Faculty Senatepresident, Dr. Wendy Stephens, and SGA president, Jewel Johnson.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors

Oxford, AL – Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared the news that a groundbreaking ceremony for a $12.5 million industrial expansion that will create 35 new jobs was held earlier today at Oxford’s Bridgewater Interiors. The Oxford City Council originally approved tax abatements for this $10 million project in October 2020. Due to rising costs of materials […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

