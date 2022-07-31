ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A “Reverse BLT” Is Coming to Las Vegas

Opening on the second floor of the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street this fall, Bacon Nation’s menu is a love letter to all things salt-cured pork. Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant will serve a bevy of bacon-forward dishes. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas

I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas

The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022

Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas

Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming

Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons

Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs

Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Community Policy