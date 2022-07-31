www.cdcgamingreports.com
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Legend: the first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magicians across Las Vegas and beyond are working to honor a 99-year-old living legend, Gloria Dea, who historians have determined was the first magician on the Strip. Dea is set to turn 100 on August 25. “I’m only 99 and three-quarters,” Dea reminds anyone, claiming...
963kklz.com
Best Cookies In Las Vegas For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Thursday, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. So, by cookie law, you have to celebrate with YOUR favorite chocolate chip cookie! I don’t make the laws, I just put em’ out there. Personally, I still think the original Nestle’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies are the...
Eater
A “Reverse BLT” Is Coming to Las Vegas
Opening on the second floor of the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street this fall, Bacon Nation’s menu is a love letter to all things salt-cured pork. Developed with Chef Josh Green of Skinny Fats and Greens and Proteins, the restaurant will serve a bevy of bacon-forward dishes. The...
KDWN
20 Best Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
I think it’s safe to say that coffee is often a saving grace. And Las Vegas coffee shops have definitely helped us recover after a night out. It’s truly the perfect beverage that’s available in multiple mediums. Hot, iced, sweet, bitter, frothy or blended; coffee can quench any type of caffeine craving.
963kklz.com
Truck Driver Wins ‘Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” In Las Vegas
The first installment of “The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt” took place in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 30th. According to the Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website, over one thousand Las Vegans registered for the event, but it was a truck driver from New Jersey who planned his route to make sure he was in Sin City for the event who was the first one to find the hidden coin.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022
Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart
Developer of the defunct Badlands golf course agreed to terms of possible settlement with City of Las Vegas. Settlement was to be discussed in Wednesday City Council meeting.
knpr
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds: Depression deepest when the band's fame grew (aired 2017)
We're doing a summer series, looking back at some of the interesting people and topics we've talked about on State of Nevada over last several years. The airplane foundered in the sky. But as crashing entered Dan Reynolds' mind, he found himself puzzled at his own ambivalence. Sure, it’d be...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats performed across decades at Las Vegas show rooms. The owner of the downtown Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live was interested in having the magician perform at his theater on Fremont Street. “I visited the animals. I saw...
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
jammin1057.com
5 Cheap Date Ideas In Vegas
Who isn’t looking for ideas for cheap date nights in Las Vegas? Las Vegas can be a pretty fun city to wine and dine in, but if you’re not careful, you’ll break the bank. I can’t even count the number of times my wife and I have gone out for a simple date night and spent well over $100. It’s something that just happens, unless you prepare for it. I found at least 5 cheap things to do in Vegas that will help keep that spark in your relationship or create new ones without looking busted or broke.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Annual Dog Daze Of Summer Is Coming
Las Vegas dogs of all sizes can beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled morning of splashing, canon balls, and dog-paddling at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during the 17th Annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event. Every dog has its day and that day is Saturday, Sept. 10.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons
Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
Eater
The Best Food at Las Vegas Hotel Pools and Dayclubs
Poolside dining was never meant to be fancy. It’s often more about getting something in your stomach as you down a margarita or two. Burgers, fries, and chicken fingers have all been common poolside food staples for years but some Las Vegas resort and dayclub kitchens are offering a bit more — with sushi rolls, oysters, duck tacos, and healthy wraps. Here’s what to expect at pool menus across Las Vegas.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
ACLU opposition to downtown Las Vegas curfew leads to revaluation by city
The ACLU is calling for the proposed curfew of keeping people under 21 out of this area unconstitutional.
