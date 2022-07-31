ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers

By Mike Brant
 4 days ago
Don Fulmer
4d ago

You are so right ! also stop building so many condos close the DAM BOARDER. IN CLINTON TOWNSHIP AND CLINTON TOWN THE BUILDINGS YOUR BUILDING WHERE'S THE WATER COMING FROM FOR THAT THE SAME AQUFER YOUR USEING NOW WHAT ABOUT PEOPLE WHO HAVE THERE OWN WELLS YOUR TAKING THERE WATER .

mamamully
4d ago

stop letting so many people here and we will have water...

New Jersey 101.5

25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status

Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts

Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
92.7 WOBM

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
WPG Talk Radio

Why are so many whales visiting the New Jersey shoreline?

Garden State residents are having a whale of a time these days, observing humpback whales off the coastline of New Jersey. Spotting a whale out in the ocean down the shore used to be a rarity, but Danielle Brown, the lead researcher for Gotham Whale, a nonprofit group studying marine mammals, and a Rutgers University whale expert, said there have been a growing number of whale sightings in our area for the past 11 years.
New Jersey 101.5

Eating disorders in NJ teens have been getting worse

A new study confirms eating disorders, especially among New Jersey teens, have worsened significantly during the pandemic. Hospital Association president and CEO Cathy Bennett said the COVID health crisis has had a significant impact “on the mental health, the behavioral health of our youth in New Jersey.”. The report,...
