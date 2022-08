Brandon Joseph has yet to play a single regular-season snap for Notre Dame after transferring, but the former Northwestern standout is already being compared to now-Baltimore Ravens safety and former Notre Dame All-American Kyle Hamilton. The comparisons aren’t misplaced. After all, Joseph was an All-American himself. A closer look at the first two full years of each of their respective careers show some impressive parallels.

