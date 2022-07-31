Teen, 1 other shot in Goldsboro Saturday night: police

A man wanted in connection with a Saturday morning fire at a motel on Gillespie Street has been arrested and charged with arson, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael Devon Dunham, 44, of St. Pauls, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and burning of personal property, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Dunham is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO