Teen, 1 other shot in Goldsboro Saturday night: police

Police seek info about duo after deadly Fayetteville motel shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying two men who they think have information about the shootings outside a Fayetteville motel that left a Hope Mills teenager dead and another man wounded. The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of two hooded men who...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
Wilson man arrested for 2014 rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old
The reported assault had happened months earlier, in June, and left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, Wilson police said.
Kinston city officials brainstorm ways to stop the violence and crime
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The last several months have been hectic for the Kinston police department following a number of violent crimes. There were three separate shootings alone during the first week of July. According to the Kinston police department, there have been eight homicides and twenty people injured by gunfire...
Wreath-laying honors Raleigh officer who died 27 years ago in line of duty
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers on the anniversary of her death. Officer Denise Holden died in a car accident August 4, 1995 while responding to a call and she was honored with a wreath laying ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Raleigh Police Memorial display.
Rocky Mount domestic shooting victim drives himself to the hospital: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount drove himself to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning, police say. At approximately 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue. After the officers arrived, they determined...
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
Man nabbed after victim severely injured in 1 of 3 Rocky Mount paintball attacks, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a severe eye injury in a drive-by paintball attack late Sunday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. A man was arrested Monday morning after the attack — and two others linked to him, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Man charged with arson following Fayetteville motel fire
A man wanted in connection with a Saturday morning fire at a motel on Gillespie Street has been arrested and charged with arson, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael Devon Dunham, 44, of St. Pauls, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree arson and burning of personal property, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Dunham is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond. His first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
