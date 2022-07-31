ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Madison Township road maintenance

 4 days ago
Concern about Crall Road patching

I have noticed that Crall Road in Madison Township has recently been partially "patched," certainly not paved, in its poorly maintained Madison Township section of the roadway. Am I to presume that other roads in Madison Township that are scheduled by the township trustees for maintenance this year will be "patched" instead of fully paved? That would be a definite ripoff of the roadway's taxpayers.

Please go up and take a look at Crall Road off of Ohio 545.

David Spain, Mansfield

