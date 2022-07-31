Powerball numbers for Saturday, July 30, 2022. Jackpot at $187M

Are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball numbers are in for the Saturday, July 30 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $170 million, with a cash option of $100.5 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 4, 17, 57, 58, 68, and the Powerball is 12. The Power Play was 3X.

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot, and one ticket purchased in Delaware matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

The Double Play numbers are 16, 19, 23, 32, 40 and the Powerball is 15.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Aug. 1 grew to an estimated $187 million with a cash option of $110.6 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri. $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois . $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

