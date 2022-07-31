www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Days Gets Started Tomorrow
“Rollin Into” Panorama Days will get started tomorrow in Panora with afternoon activities. The day will kick off at 2pm with a cribbage tournament at the community center and registration will be 30 minutes prior to the event. At 2pm, there will be a selfie stand and vendors will open in the Town Square Park at 4pm.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Stuart Library Birthday Party Served Over 100 Snowcones
The Stuart Public Library was able to serve over 100 snowcones for a special celebration at Lawbaugh Park with the help of a sponsor Wednesday afternoon. The library held an event called the “Summer Birthday Party,” which celebrated anyone that has a birthday in 2022. The celebration had free snowcones, sunglasses and children took pictures with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen.” White Castle Roofing which is a company located in Omaha Nebraska, fully funded the celebration. White Castle Roofing Vice President of Strateic Sales and Marketing James Ferguson tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they decide to sponsor this celebration.
Still Time To Register For Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing
There is still time to get registered for a golf outing taking place with the Perry Chamber of Commerce next week. The Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing will be held at the Perry Golf and Country Club with two tee times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on August 12th and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says there is still space for people to get registered with a cost of $150 for a team of four or $40 for an individual.
Adel to celebrate 175 years with 7 tons of free sweet corn during Sweet Corn Festival
This year’s Sweet Corn Festival will be extra sweet as Adel continues its 175th birthday celebration on Aug. 13. “It’s a birthday party. We are celebrating 175 years for the city of Adel,” said Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. Bengtson said the...
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Adel Public Library Camp87
The Adel Public Library will be wrapping up the summer reading program tomorrow with a fun event. The public is invited to come out to the library between 4-5:30 p.m. to join a camp-themed party to celebrate the end of summer reading. There is no registration required and everyone is welcome to attend the come and go program.
Perry Youth Football Block Party This Weekend
Perry Youth Football will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a good cause. The Bluejay Football Block Party will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Cleanworks Autowash parking lot. Board Member Tiffany Olejniczak says people will be able to get their car washed for a free-will donation or they can use the automatic wash bays and those proceeds will also go to Perry Youth Football.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Jamaica Book Apart Of 141 Garage Sale Event Friday
A Guthrie County library will participate in the Highway 141 Garage Sales this week. The Jamaica Public Library will hold a used book sale this Friday from 8am to 4pm at the shelter house in Jamaica located in the city park at the corner of Van Nest Street and Main Street. They will sell a wide variety of hard cover, paperback, non-fiction and children’s books for the price of $1. The library book sale is one of six garage sales in Jamaica as part of the 141 Garage Sale event. For more information click the link.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Greene County Historical Society to Host Pair of Programs
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a pair of programs later this week. The regular monthly event that happens the first Friday of the month will take place at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. Attendees will challenge the historical society’s “Trivia Team” with questions about local history starting at 12:45pm. The three person team of the historical society executive director Roger Aegerter and board members Nancy Hanaman and Chuck Offenburger are undefeated at 1-0 after taking down Greene County Farm Bureau members at their annual picnic last year.
Stuart Public Library Summer Birthday Party On Wednesday
A local library will be hosting an event to celebrate everyone’s birthday this week. The Stuart Public Library is welcoming everyone from the community to come to Lawbaugh Park tomorrow from 4 to 5pm for a “Summer Birthday Party.” There will be free snow cones, cupcakes and children giveaways along with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen,” making an appearance.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life for Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Hot Afternoon But Good Turnout For Stuart Police Department’s Night Out
It was a hot afternoon for the Stuart Police Department’s 39th annual National Night Out but they got a chance to interact with the community Tuesday. The National Night Out event is celebrated across many communities in the nation and seeks to promote police relationships with community partners. Sargent Katie Guisinger says they collected non-perishable food items for the Stuart Food Pantry and had some fun prizes along with an ice cream truck, bouncy houses and face paintings for kids, all for free. She says this is another way for them to give back.
