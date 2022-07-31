Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.

For the second year, all proceeds from Sunday at Hot Table will go towards helping battle food insecurity. More than $28,000 was donated last year and they hope to top that number.

2021 Charity Recipients:

Hot Table Locations:

500 Main Street in Springfield 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield 344 Russell Steet in Hadley 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough 49 Park Avenue in Worcester 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn. 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn. 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.

The Westfield location is set to open this fall and Memorial Drive in Chicopee is coming in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.