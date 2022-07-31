ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBMOT_0gzQ1ovg00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.

For the second year, all proceeds from Sunday at Hot Table will go towards helping battle food insecurity. More than $28,000 was donated last year and they hope to top that number.

Freedom Credit Union to support food insecurity with donation drive

2021 Charity Recipients:

Hot Table Locations:

  1. 500 Main Street in Springfield
  2. 455 Breckwood Blvd in Springfield
  3. 344 Russell Steet in Hadley
  4. 160 Apex Drive in Marlborough
  5. 49 Park Avenue in Worcester
  6. 1 Worcester Road – Unit 524 in Framingham
  7. 1445 New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, Conn.
  8. 83 Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Conn.
  9. 2876 Main Street in Glastonbury, Conn.

The Westfield location is set to open this fall and Memorial Drive in Chicopee is coming in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
thereminder.com

Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper

Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Britain#Charity#Food Security#Park Avenue#Food Drink#Hot Table Restaurants#Freedom Credit Union#Connecticut Food Bank#Framingham 1445#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
FOX 61

Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU

NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
NEW LONDON, CT
WNAW 94.7

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy